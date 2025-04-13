Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Trading Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$107.02 and last traded at C$107.02. Approximately 2,088 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$84.50.
Vidrala Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.66.
Vidrala Company Profile
Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.
