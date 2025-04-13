Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 51,702 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,000. Reddit comprises approximately 2.0% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $2,419,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161,139.26. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $261,642,377.21. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704 in the last ninety days.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reddit from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.73.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion and a PE ratio of -13.07. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

