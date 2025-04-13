Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

