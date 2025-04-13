W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,155 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $30,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

