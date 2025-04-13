Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

