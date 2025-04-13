Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.