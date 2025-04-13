Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $194.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

