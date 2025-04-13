WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 645 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

