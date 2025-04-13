WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $474,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 203.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

