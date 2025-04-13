WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

