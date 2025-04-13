WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 764,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 557,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 475,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

