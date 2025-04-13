WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

