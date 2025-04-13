WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 24,495 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,495 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGI shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

NYSE TGI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

