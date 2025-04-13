WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 9,626 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $134,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

