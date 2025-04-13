WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 93,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 34,190 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $43.93.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $531.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

