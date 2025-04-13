Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Stock Price Down 33% – What’s Next?

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 33% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 33,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 35,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Yellow Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.