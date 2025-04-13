Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

