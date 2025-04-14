10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

TXG opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

