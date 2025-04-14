14,581 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after purchasing an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.60 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

