15,487 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Bought by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 142.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 423,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

