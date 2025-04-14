16,548 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

