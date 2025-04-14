17,379 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

TMUS opened at $258.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

