19,700 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $733,961,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,374 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

