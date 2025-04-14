21,032 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 62.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 119,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wipro by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,826,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,157,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter worth about $696,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %

WIT stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

