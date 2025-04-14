2,362,447 Shares in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) Purchased by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,362,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,901,000. Pony AI accounts for 7.6% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PONY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth about $14,422,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PONY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of PONY stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Pony AI Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

