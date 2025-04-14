250,000 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in National Vision by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

National Vision Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $11.54 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $909.16 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

