30,744 Shares in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.28. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

