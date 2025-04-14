39,145 Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 348,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 222,689 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 182,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

HRTG opened at $16.23 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $210.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.87 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,339.60. The trade was a 14.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTG

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.