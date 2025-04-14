3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Citigroup

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.01. 3,815,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in 3M by 255.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 78,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 116,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

