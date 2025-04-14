7,473 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $314,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,844,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $12,242,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $139.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

