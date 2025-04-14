Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $785.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $875.51 and a 200-day moving average of $973.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

