Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $128,221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $152.23 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

