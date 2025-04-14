Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

PJT stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

