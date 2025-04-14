Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,222 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 224.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

