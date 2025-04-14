AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,211 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF comprises 1.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.00% of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF worth $61,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEGA opened at $41.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.71. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (VEGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VEGA Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for consistent returns in part by writing call options on its underlying securities. Long puts are used to hedge downside risk.

