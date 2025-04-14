Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $117,351,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after buying an additional 845,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 316,095 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Mueller Industries stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

