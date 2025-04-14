Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 24,996 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

