Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

