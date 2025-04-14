Advisory Services Network LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,689 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,336,000 after acquiring an additional 295,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

