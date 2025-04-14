Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

