Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000.

Shares of IBBQ opened at $19.50 on Monday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

