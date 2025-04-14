Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,082,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 439,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 230,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,842,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,585,000 after acquiring an additional 211,008 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24,954.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 476,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after acquiring an additional 474,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

ICE stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.