Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

DFAC opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

