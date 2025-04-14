Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CTO Mina Rezk Sells 21,012 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $157,800.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,668,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,361.07. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.18. 866,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $392.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

