Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

