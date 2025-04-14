Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALHC

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,665,456.34. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,606,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,858,980.17. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,891,855 shares of company stock worth $29,415,212 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 73,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.