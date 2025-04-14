Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $108,916,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.65 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.