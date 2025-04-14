Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $83,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $104.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

