Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $319.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.92. 2,492,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.11. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $294,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

