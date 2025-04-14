Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 14th (ADSK, AEO, AI, ANF, APPF, APPN, BBWI, BL, BOX, BRZE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 14th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $265.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $28.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price reduced by Leerink Partners from $3.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $389.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $195.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $290.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $141.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $180.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $60.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $87.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $245.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $715.00 to $700.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $230.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

